Kim Kardashian’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Major Sideboob Pops Out Of Sexy Silver Dress

Woops! Kim Kardashian had a bit of an outfit snafu when she attended opening night of ‘The Cher Show’ on Broadway — her dress totally fell out of place as she headed to the red carpet!

Kim Kardashian, 38, looked absolutely amazing when she when to The Cher Show on Broadway on Dec. 3, but unfortunately, she had a slight wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet. The reality star wore a gorgeous silver gown to the event, which cut super low in the back. At one point, the fabric fell away from Kim’s body on her left side, revealing some major sideboob! Luckily, Kim caught the malfunction before too much skin was exposed, and she quickly put the material back in place to pose for photos.

The 38-year-old, who attended the event with her husband, Kanye West, 41, completed her Broadway look with her hair slicked back into a low ponytail. She also wore open-toed silver heels that matched the dress to perfection. Kim has been a longtime super-fan of Cher’s, so it made sense that she would want to check out the show based on her career while in New York City! On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and her high school friends checked out Cher’s show in Vegas, and even got to meet her backstage afterward. So epic!

It’s been quite a busy time for Kim and Kanye. Last week, they took a quick trip to Tokyo, but were home by Dec. 1 to celebrate their son, Saint West, and nephew, Reign Disick’s, birthdays with an epic jungle-themed bash. After that, they quickly jetted to the Big Apple.

Kimye attended the star-studded Versace fashions how on Dec. 2, where Kim looked absolutely amazing in a tiny silver minidress. The ensemble put her cleavage and toned legs on full display. Where will these two pop up next?!