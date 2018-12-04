Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Upset’ People Are ‘Still So Hard’ On Tristan After Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson still gets regularly heckled during away games with the Cavs, as fans are still pissed about him allegedly cheating on Khloe Kardashian. Koko just wishes they’d stop it and see the best in him like she does.

Khloe Kardashian may have been able to forgive and somewhat forget about BF Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on her with a strip club worker a week before she delivered their baby girl True in April. But the Cleveland Cavaliers star regularly gets booed when he plays away from home court at Quicken Loans Area. NBA fans apparently still feel he’s a bad guy for breaking Khloe’s heart, and her fans still troll him on social media. Even though she’s all good with her baby daddy now, Koko wishes others would cut him some slack as well.

“Khloe is upset and frustrated that people are still so hard on Tristan, she is ready to put the negativity of his cheating behind them and move ahead as a happy family. Khloe appreciates that people want to have her back but she does not feel that she needs protection from Tristan at this point. She is choosing to see the best in Tristan and she is hoping that her fans, her friends and her family will all do the same. Khloe is ready for a happy new chapter and is very much looking forward to the new year,” a source close to the 34-year-old reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Tristan and the Cavs were playing the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Dec. 3 and the crowd in the stands was heckling him so bad that they got an angry reaction out of the 27-year-old. After being called a “bum” and other not-so-nice names by New York fans, Tristan lost it and gave the them a middle finger salute. That’s pretty bad to have his head taken out of the game and into the stands like that. What a loss of focus for a pro-athlete.