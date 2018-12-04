Kendall Jenner Meets Ben Simmons’ Mom During Romantic Weekend In Philadelphia

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are back on and going very strong. The supermodel just spent a romantic weekend with her NBA baller beau — and even met his mom. So are they finally exclusive?

Kendall Jenner has clearly called a timeout on her hiatus with Ben Simmons, 22. The supermodel and the superstar athlete –who abruptly ended their romance in August — have been spending all kinds of time together in recent weeks. But they really took things to the next level over the weekend when Kendall, 21, visited the 76ers player in Philadelphia. A source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that during her visit the reality beauty bonded with Ben’s mom, too. And that’s not all — Kendall and Ben kicked off the holidays together with ice skating, tree trimming and lots of cuddle time!

“Kendall just spent a long weekend with Ben in Philadelphia and it went very well. She even met his mom when she went to watch his games and they really hit it off. Kendall was nervous about meeting his mom but she had no need to be because they had a great time together. Kendall fully got his mom’s seal of approval. For the most part Kendall and Ben kept it pretty low key, they were home at his place a lot cuddled up. He took her ice skating and to watch a college basketball game, they even decorated his Christmas tree together,” our source said.