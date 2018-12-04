Kanye West Slammed For Using Phone During Opening Night Of ‘The Cher Show’: See His Apology

Kanye West apologized after committing the worst theatre faux pas during ‘The Cher Show’, and getting called out by one of its stars. Read his apology here.

Where’s Patti Lupone when you need her? Jarrod Spector, one of the stars of The Cher Show on Broadway, called out Kanye West on Twitter from BACKSTAGE after noticing that the rapper was playing on his phone during its first performance on December 3. Talk about a power move! “Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much,” Jarrod tweeted.

Pure, unadulterated BDE right there. Kanye, for his part, immediately apologized to Jarrod, who plays Sonny Bono in the show, for his inappropriate action. He responded to the actor with, “the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I got you babe’ please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece.” Wow! That was actually a beautifully written apology.

Audience members being on their phones during live performances is distracting for other theater patrons, as well as the actors onstage. In a completely dark theater, seeing the phones light up drives them crazy! It’s disrespectful, as well. Why pay to see the show if you’re not going to pay attention. Broadway legend Patti Lupone famously stopped a performance of Gypsy in 2009 during the show’s climactic song to demand an audience member be thrown out for taking photos. During another show, she snatched someone’s phone out of their hands after she noticed them texting! It’s a huge problem on Broadway. It’s wonderful that Kanye owned up to his mistake.

Not that this excuses his behavior in the least, but TMZ reports that Kanye was on his phone because he was taking notes about how much he loved the show. Wife Kim Kardashian is a huge Cher fan, so it’s only natural that they hit the show on its opening night. A source close to Ye told the outlet, “He thought the show was so beautiful that, even though he and Kim were scheduled to leave during intermission, they pushed their flight back so they could catch the end of the show.”