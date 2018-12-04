Sounds like there’s more father/son time in Jon Gosselin’s future! The father of eight was allegedly awarded custody of 14-year-old Collin on Dec. 4, and his close friend told HL EXCLUSIVELY how happy Jon is.

When Collin Gosselin, 14, leaves his treatment center, he could be headed straight to his dad’s house! That’s because Jon Gosselin, 41, was given temporary custody of his son on Dec. 4, a source revealed to RADAR — and Jon thrilled! “He did everything and anything to get his son, I know that,” Jon’s hairdresser and close friend, Eric Rodriguez, shared with Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s just a great dad. His son is so attached to him. I cut his hair a couple of days ago, and he seems super happy that the kid is at his house right now.” Aw!

The father of eight showed up to the Reading, Pennsylvania court on Tuesday morning around 9:15. He was wearing a black suit, and the outlet’s insider noted, “He looked very serious but calm. He looked like he had just one thing on his mind: to get custody of Collin.” And that’s reportedly exactly what Jon got! He emerged from the courtroom a little over an hour later, smiling after his alleged victory. “He looked really happy,” the source added. His ex, Kate Gosselin, 43, was reportedly missing from the morning’s proceedings. While she had previously tried to delay the Dec. 4 court date, her motion was denied.

Jon already has been awarded custody of their daughter Hannah, but he filed for full legal and physical custody of Collin back in November, which would go into effect after the 14-year-old was released from the inpatient center he’d been staying in. Jon was confident he’d win, a source close to the father of eight told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Jon has been visiting Collin consistently at his live-in school,” the insider said. “He’s been incredibly dedicated to his son. His efforts have paid off because when Collin was home for his weekend visit there was clearly a very strong bond between father and son. Jon, Collin and Hannah make a great little family unit.”

And it sounds like he’s found the success he so craved! While neither Jon nor Kate have confirmed this major news, Jon tends to keep his fans regularly updated on his kids whether they’re picking out Christmas trees with him or celebrating their birthdays. So if he really was awarded temporary custody of Collin, his followers just might be the first to know!

Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Jon and Kate Gosselin’s reps for comment.