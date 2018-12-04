Jinger Vuolo Posts New Mother/Daughter Photo In Jeans & Fans Freak — See Pic

This new mom is keeping things comfortable and cute with jeans and a coat — but fans are used to seeing Jinger in dresses! See what they had to say about her style shift.

Jinger Duggar, 24, is making waves for her latest outfit choice! While the reality star’s look not seem like anything outrageous, Counting On fans were pretty surprised to see that the new mom wasn’t wearing a skirt or a dress in her Dec. 3 Instagram post. It’s kind of a staple of the Duggar sister wardrobe, after all! Instead, Jinger was sporting a tan coat, black top and dark denim jeans with a slight rip at the knee. “Great vibes, great coffee! The place to go for good coffee in Dallas,” she captioned the mother/daughter pic, holding a cup and looking down at her four-month-old daughter Felicity. But despite the caffeine plug and the cozy baby on her lap, her followers honed in on her legwear instead.

While some social media users were shocked to see the Duggar sis’s legs covered in jeans, so many Counting On fans showed their support of the controversial choice. Recall the females in the conservative family stuck to skirts and dresses growing up, also opting for sleeves and avoiding tight clothing. “They haven’t worn pants their entire lives. Just shocked,” one of Jinger’s followers wrote. But since she married Jeremy Vuolo, 31, in 2016, Jinger has been given the freedom to switch up her look — and most of her followers are loving it! “Your jeans look amazing,” one wrote.

But Jinger isn’t the only Counting On star to wear pants! Jill Duggar, 27, who is no longer on the TLC show after her husband’s transphobic comments, has been seen wearing jeans on the reg.

In fact, she also has a nose ring! It’s awesome to see the older members of the Duggar family trying new new looks on for size. They look fabulous — but we can’t help but wonder which sister will be next?