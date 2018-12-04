Jael Strauss Dead: ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Alum Dies At 34 After Battling Breast Cancer

So heartbreaking. ‘America’s Next Top Model’ alum Jael Strauss has died — just two months after announcing she had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

America’s Next Top Model alum Jael Strauss has died, according to TMZ, just two months after announcing to the world that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. Jael was only 34 when she died in a hospice on Tuesday around 11 AM. Sources close to the model told the news outlet that she passed away after taking a turn for the worse Monday night, Dec. 3. She had been unconscious for a few days before that and her family recently stopped allowing visitors in to see her.

In early October, Jael told the world that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, saying she “didn’t want to die.” She took to Facebook on Oct. 4 and wrote, “I was gonna write some long thing but some of you guys deserve to know, on October 2nd I was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer. It has aggressively spread throughout my body and is incurable,. With treatment it may prolong my life longer than the ‘few months’ doctors said I could make it. I don’t want to die.”

Jael decided to stop chemotherapy on Halloween and entered a hospice facility on Thanksgiving, which she revealed on Facebook when she told her followers, “First night in hospice. So many things I never knew about life. Or death. So many things.”

