HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the movie ‘Holly Star,’ which arrives on digital and VOD on Dec. 4. Watch this clip and prepare to fall in love!

Holly Star follows Sloan, who returns home to Maine for the holidays and gets caught up in a mysterious treasure hunt with her paintball-obsessed best friend, her tango-dancing grandmother, and her childhood sweetheart. In our EXCLUSIVE preview, Sloan and Andy go ice skating together. At first, Sloan regrets her decision, but Andy’s not going to let her off the ice that easy.

Andy helps her out when she’s uneasy in her skates, and they have a lot of fun together. “Honestly, you’re better than you used to be,” he says. Sloan nearly slips and falls, but Andy catches her before she hits the ice. Sloan still snorts when she laughs, and that reminds Andy of the good ole days. “That is impressive. I thought by now maybe you would have pulled yourself together, but I don’t know,” he jokes with Sloan. These two are adorable! Do we sense romance in the air?

The movie stars Katlyn Carlson, Brian Muller, and Teya Patt. Holly Star was directed by Michael A. Nickles. This small-town Christmas movie, filmed on location in Maine, is just the thing to get you in the holiday spirit!