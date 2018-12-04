Gwen Stefani Slays ‘Feliz Navidad’ On ‘The Voice’ & Gets Standing Ovation From Blake Shelton

Look who’s back! Gwen Stefani returned to ‘The Voice’ for an incredible holiday performance of ‘Feliz Navidad,’ and she absolutely killed it! And, of course, Blake Shelton showed her some love afterward!

Gwen Stefani, 49, may not be a coach on this season of The Voice, but she came back to the show for a performance during the Dec. 4 episode. The singer, whose boyfriend, Blake Shelton, 42, is currently a coach on the show, performed an amazing rendition of “Feliz Navidad,” and totally got the crowd into the holiday spirit! Gwen looked absolutely stunning in a tiny black leather dress, with giant floral shoulder pads. The ensemble put her incredible legs on display, and she completed the look with a red flower in her hair — perfect for the holidays!

Of course, Gwen’s man was proudly looking on as she took the stage, and he was positively beaming with pride. Earlier in the day, Gwen appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and dished on where she and Blake stand in their relationship. Although the two have been victim to engagement and marriage rumors lately, Gwen confirmed that Blake is still JUST her boyfriend, but couldn’t help but get giggly while she talked about him. Gwen and Blake actually met on the set of The Voice, and started dating back in 2015 after they both went through brutal divorces.

Gwen served as a coach on seasons 7, 9 and 12 of The Voice, but has taken a break since then to focus on her music career. She currently has a residency in Las Vegas, and just added a bunch more dates for 2019. Plus, of course, she has three sons to care for!

Luckily, she has Blake to help with the kids a lot of the time — they actually all just spent Thanksgiving together at his ranch in Oklahoma! With The Voice winding down and the holiday season upon us, we can expect to see a lot more family bonding time with Blake/Gwen and the kids over the next several weeks. So cute!