Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Is So Sweet In Sleepy New Photo — See Pic

Just when it seems like Gabrielle and Dwyane’s daughter can’t possibly get any cuter, they post a pic like this! Get ready to have your heart melted.

Come on! Kaavia James isn’t even a month old yet, and she’s already become one of our favorite accounts to follow on Instagram. That’s because her parents, Gabrielle Union, 46, and Dwyane Wade, 36, fill social media feeds with the sweetest photos of their newborn daughter. The most recent? A close-up shot of Kaavia fast asleep, posted on Dec. 3. “Sunday Sweetness,” read the caption — and they weren’t kidding. The little one is such a sweetie! With her chubby cheeks and teeny fingers, we can’t get enough of the tired baby.

But when she’s awake, she might just be even cuter! Thanks to her sassy facial expressions — and her parents’ hilariously sassy captions — Kaavia is becoming the most meme-worthy little one in Hollywood. Her signature hashtag is #ShadyBaby. LOL! Most recently, Kaavia’s account posted a side-by-side of the little one lying down and her dad making an epic pass on the basketball court. “Wasn’t y’all just saying @dwyanewade should hang it up?” the caption read. “Y’all real quiet these days. Sorry, hate into my good ear.”

We can’t wait to see if Kaavia, born Nov. 7, is full of this much sass as she grows up. She may be a carbon copy of her NBA-playing dad, but the jury’s still out on which parent she’ll take after personality-wise.

Following along with Gabrielle and Dwyane’s parenthood journey over the last month has been such a treat — and this is just the beginning! Here’s to hoping they keep posting sweet shots of their little one as she grows up.