‘The Challenge’s CT Freaks His Family May Skip His Wedding In ‘CT’s Getting Married’ Sneak Peek

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of ‘The Challenge: CT’s Getting Married,’ CT Tamburello plans his wedding to Lilianet Solares…and deals with major drama as family members threaten not to come to the nuptials!

CT Tamburello married the mother of his child, Lilianet Solares, in September, and fans of The Challenge will get a look into their big day in the CT’s Getting Married special on MTV Dec. 11 and 18. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the special, in which CT introduces us to his bride and comes to terms with the fact that some of his family members aren’t totally on-board with the wedding. “If I could describe Lily in a couple of words, I would say strong, tough and also very loving,” CT gushes in the clip. In response, Lili raves, “Chris never gives up on us. He’s my safe bubble. We’re alike because we keep each other strong.”

Despite their love for each other, though, CT’s father and sister are a big hesitant about the relationship. “My family’s not exactly a big fan of Lili,” he admits. “Maybe it’s my fault, that I vented to them too much when Lili and I were in a fight. Now I’m not exactly sure who’s going to come to this wedding. I want my family to come to the wedding — easier said than done.” CT can be seen FaceTiming with his mom in the sneak peek, and she lets him know that she doesn’t think his dad and sister are going to make it.

“If my sister doesn’t come and my father doesn’t come…I don’t think I’ll ever talk to them again,” CT tells the cameras. “This is my last chance to bring everyone together.” Well, we’ll have to wait until the special airs to see who shows up, but the preview does show that some Challenge cast members WILL be in attendance.

Unfortunately, that might also add some unexpected drama to the mix — Lili freaks out on Wes Bergmann, Tony Raines, Derrick Kosinski and more when they’re being a bit noisy ahead of the nuptials. “This isn’t a Challenge house, guys!” she tells them. Clearly, CT and Lili have a lot to deal with as they prepare to walk down the aisle!