‘The Bachelor’: Chris Harrison Reveals How Virgin Colton Underwood Handled The Fantasy Suites

For the first time ever, this season of ‘The Bachelor’ will star a virgin in the leading role. So, what does this mean for the overnight Fantasy Suite dates? Chris Harrison gave us the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Colton Underwood recently wrapped filming his season of The Bachelor, and fans are DYING to know if he gave up his v-card with any of his final three suitors in the Fantasy Suites. We caught up with host Chris Harrison to get some scoop, and while he couldn’t tell us whether or not Colton lost his virginity, he did spill on how the 26-year-old dealt with the situation. “Everything’s kind of the same [as other seasons], and that’s kind of the beauty and dilemma of the Fantasy Suites: Is it moral and what does it mean to you?” Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Jingle Ball on Nov. 30. “There’s an extra layer for him, but that’s the beauty of those situations. Intimacy does not intimidate him. He’s not awkward. I think you will see he’s just very much a regular man, just bigger.”

Colton was dumped by Becca Kufrin on her season of The Bachelorette, which aired in spring 2018. He went on to star on Bachelor in Paradise, where he pursued a relationship with Tia Booth. However, after just a short time together, Colton realized he wasn’t ready for a relationship with Tia, broke things off and went home. A short time after that, he was announced as The Bachelor. Of course, we won’t know if he found the love of his life on The Bachelor until the show airs in 2019.

“He did himself proud and he did us proud,” Chris teased. “He’s a good man and I’m honestly excited for people to get to know him this season.” He also promised that this is going to be a “great season,” and promised that fans will “learn to love [Colton] and respect him.” The Bachelor premieres on Jan. 7 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.