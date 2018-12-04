Cardi B’s Fans Troll Her For Missing Court Date After Judge Warns She Faces Jail If She Skips It Again

Cardi B is getting trolled hard after missing a NYC court appearance to be down in Miami for Art Basel. Now fans are reminding her not to blow off the new date cause she risks going to jail.

Cardi B really needs to get a better calendar. The 26-year-old didn’t show up for a scheduled court appearance in New York on Dec. 3 and a judge was so upset that he said she risks going to jail if she doesn’t appear at the rescheduled date on Friday Dec. 7. The “I Like It” rapper posted on her Instagram that she’ll be hosting a 2018 Art Basel opening party in Miami on Wednesday Dec. 5 with the promotional art. That caused fans to troll her hard that she better not miss her next court appearance.

“Don’t miss that court date sis,” one fan reminded her in the comments of the post that she’ll be performing at Miami’s 11 nightclub to kick off the annual high-end art fair. “OK girl but make sure you’re in court Friday,” another reminded her. Cardi’s people said after court that she had scheduling issues, and she was photographed later in the day in the waters off Miami doing a photo shoot where she had body makeup on to make her look like a tiger while clinging on to a floating stripper pole. On the upside, Cardi is scheduled to perform at NYC’s Jingle Ball on Dec. 7 so she should be back in town.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Sean Dunn was pretty pissed off that she missed her court appearance in front of him in regards to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a strip club fight in late September. “I want you to convey to her that it’s not acceptable that she’s not here today, he told Cardi’s attorney Jeff Kern according to TMZ. Kern told him “As you probably know she is a fairly notable hip-hop artist. My client knew the date but there was a previously scheduled commitment for today and tomorrow.”

Dunn set a new hearing date for Friday and told Kern, “You should inform her that if she doesn’t show up, that unless circumstances change, it’s very likely that the court will issue a bench warrant for her arrest.” Prosecutors argued that he should issue the arrest warrant on the spot, but Dunn let her team off with a stern warning.

“You all need to understand this is not about her saying, ‘Screw going to court. I got things to do. I’m important.’ She has managers, she has business people, she has things scheduled. So it’s not like we can just say, ‘Hey you got to come to court on Monday,’” Kern told reporters outside the court.