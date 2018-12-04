Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: Why Finalizing Divorce May Still Take Time After Their Custody Agreement

Sure, Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt have figured out one crucial part of their divorce settlement, but the battle may be far from over, an expert family law attorney says.

Angelina Jolie, 43, and Brad Pitt, 54, can breathe a sigh of relief now that they’ve finally reached a custody agreement, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that their divorce war is nearing the end. In fact, it could take some more time before they close this chapter, David T. Pisarra, California Family Law Attorney, explains EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Brad and Angelina’s custody agreement won’t necessarily speed up or delay the divorce. Although this part of it is done, now they have to deal with division of assets and spousal support,” the attorney says.

It took more than two years, after Angelina’s 2016 decision to file for divorce, for the agreement to be reached, and David also revealed what measures were most likely taken to get to that point. “I would guess that the custody evaluator came down with some extremely strong language that would be interpreted by a judge. Judges typically like following the custody evaluator’s recommendations,” he said. “Then, Brad and Angelina’s lawyers would agree and conclude there’s no need to go to trial. That could be a million dollar trial, I could see each of them spending half a million, to a million dollars each on a trial and still end up with exactly what the evaluator suggested,” the attorney added.

It was on Nov. 30 news broke that the former couple had finally managed to come to a custody agreement, but the deal was something they signed weeks before it was public knowledge. While ET broke the story, Angelina’s legal team has since confirmed to HollywoodLife that they indeed have ended their custody battle. While the terms of their deal aren’t immediately known, David revealed what some of those terms may look like. [Holiday visits] “would probably be incorporated into this agreement, and they would likely alternate holidays,” he explained to HL.

We reported earlier about how Brad is making a point to have a fun Christmas with his children. “The holidays are fast approaching and Brad is overall very excited about them coming because it is all about family and he is intending to make it completely drama-free and fun,” a source told HL. “He wants to make sure he gets a lot of time with all his kids because they are growing up so fast and he wants to enjoy all the experiences he can have with them. It doesn’t have to be a big trip or be somewhere glitzy. He just wants to spend some personal time with them all and ring in the new year with good vibes all around.”