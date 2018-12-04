Best 2018 Advent Calendars — Get Gifts All Month Long

Advent Calendars are a super fun way to bestow an important person in your life with 12, 24, or 25 gifts, all throughout December! See the best 2018 calendars below!

There is nothing I love more than an advent calendar, partly because I am a spoiled only child, but also because my grandmother always used to make one for me filed with candy, little toys and if I was lucky, dollar bills! Now, advent calendars contain whatever you want — wine, tea, beauty products, even sex toys! We’ve rounded up the best of the best. See the top advent calendars for 2018 in the gallery attached above!

The Space NK beauty advent calendar is a splurge, but a MASSIVE savings. The only-available-now calendar is $250 but has a retail value of over $600! That is insane! There are a TON of celeb-favorite brands like Tata Harper, Oribe, Diptyque, Chantecaille, Dr. Dennis Gross, Dr. Barbara Strum and many more in 25 compartments. L’Occitane also has amazing calendars — they have their Signature Advent Calendar, which is only $59, and filled with 24 best-selling items. They also have a Luxury Advent Calendar, which is $124, and filled with tons of amazing-smelling goodies.

If you’re buying for your bestie, consider the Wine Advent Calendar, which has champagne, wine and red varieties, so you can find your favorite bottle for your next night out. If you’re shopping for a mom-to-be who can’t enjoy wine at the moment, pick up the 24 Days Of Tea box from DAVIDsTea. It contains 24 holiday-inspired blends like Apple Cider, Candy Cane Crush, Caramel Shortbread, Chocolate Orange, Cinnamon Rooibos Chai, and many more! Each blend contains two servings — perfect for a nightly cuddle with your significant other!

I’m also obsessed with the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Universe set — every one of her products is fantastic. This might be a great gift for yourself!