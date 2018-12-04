Ariana Grand Urges Fans To Stop Bullying Pete Davidson: I Have ‘Irrevocable Love’ For Him

After Pete Davidson opened up about being ‘bullied’ by online trolls, his ex, Ariana Grande, defended him with a sweet message on social media. See what she had to say here.

Ariana Grande, 25, is NOT here for people coming after her ex, Pete Davidson, 25, on social media. “I know u already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others,” she wrote on Instagram. “I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. I care deeply about Pete and his health. I’m asking you to please be gentler to others, even on the Internet. I’ve learned trough my own mistakes not to be reactive on socials so I do understand. But you truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever. Regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. I can promise you that. So please let whatever point you’re trying to make go. I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.”

Her post comes after she released a new song and video for “Thank U, Next,” in which she looks back on past relationships and thanks her exes for helping her get to where she is today. However, some fans clearly took it as a diss track, and used it as an excuse to slam Pete on social media. Pete has been open about his struggle with mental illness in the past — he suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and has been suicidal. Clearly, this online bullying has taken a toll on him, but he took to Instagram on Dec. 3 to let the haters know that he will NOT let them win.

“No matter how hard the Internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t,” he wrote. “I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you.”

Ariana and Pete started dating in May and were engaged just weeks later. However, they split in October after the death of Ariana’s ex, Mac Miller. She released “Thank U, Next” shortly after that.