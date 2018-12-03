Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Daughter Willow May Quit Music & Work At Whole Foods

After Willow Smith made her debut with ‘Whip My Hair’ in 2010, she’s already debating her retirement from the music industry. Jada Pinkett revealed her daughter’s shocking confession in their ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ interview!

At just 18 years old, Willow Smith may be ready to switch trades! She and mother Jada Pinkett, 47, along with Willow’s grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 64 — the trio that make up Red Table Talk — were interviewed for the first digital cover of Harper’s Bazaar, during which the future of Willow’s future was revealed. “I’m really excited to see what Willow will do with her life, because she’s 18 and she’s so talented in so many different areas,” Jada said in the interview, which was published on Dec. 2. After a then 10-year-old Willow made her music debut with the chart-topper “Whip My Hair,” she veered from pop to a more alternative sound with her first two albums, Ardipithecus and The 1st. Both were well-received projects, especially impressing critics with her mature themes. But she’s already debating a long-term future in this industry!

“[Willow] told me the other day, ‘Mom, I might just be a checkout person at Whole Foods,’” Jada revealed. “I said, ‘You know what Willow, that’d be alright with me as long you’re happy. I really couldn’t care less. You could freaking disappear and get off the grid—as long as you’re happy.’” Our Spotify playlists would feel the loss if Willow foregoes music to cash out organic goods, but Jada’s right! And Willow was already questioning if music and fame were her true callings eight years ago.

The success that resulted from Willow’s first single, “Whip My Hair,” led her to cut herself, as she revealed in a May episode of Red Table Talk. “It was after that whole ‘Whip My Hair’ thing and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this gray area of, ‘Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?’” she questioned on the Facebook talk show, which she co-hosts with her mom and grandma. “After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album. And I was like, I’m not gonna do that. And after all of that kinda settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music. It was just so crazy and I was plunged into this black hole, and I was cutting myself.”

Willow even admitted that it took “a couple of years” to forgive her dad, Will Smith, 50, for how he managed her sudden catapult into the limelight. “I definitely had to forgive you and daddy for that whole ‘Whip My Hair’ thing. It was mostly daddy because he was so harsh at certain times,” she confessed to Jada in another episode of Red Table Talk on Dec. 3. “It was a couple of years, honestly. Trying to regain trust for not feeling like I was being listened to or like no one cared how I felt.”