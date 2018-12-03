Wendy Williams Still Struggling To Believe Nick & Priyanka’s Quickie Relationship: ‘It’s All Too Much’

Wendy Williams is still on the fence about whether or not she believes Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are the real deal! The couple wed just 4 months after meeting, and she says, ‘It’s all too much!’ — Do you agree?

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26, are officially married, but many have questioned the authenticity of their relationship after they wed just four months after getting engaged. The couple even became engaged, just a few months after meeting. And, Wendy Williams, 54, joins the skeptics who can’t seem to be all in when it comes to Nick and Priyanka’s whirlwind romance. “Quite frankly, meeting somebody and getting engaged in a four month period is all too much to take,” the talk show host said on her show, December 3, before wishing the newlyweds well.

“I didn’t believe in this relationship first,” Wendy said, adding that the couple had moved so fast that “they forced it down my throat.” Now, “I don’t know whether I want to swallow it or throw it up … I’m stuck,” Wendy explained. In the end, she congratulated the singer and actress on their nuptials, and noted that she is indeed a fan of Priyanka.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in her home country of India on Saturday, December 1. The nuptials, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, came just four months after their engagement in July 2018. Remember, Jonas shut down a Tiffany & Co. in NYC, where he picked out her engagement ring.

Priyanka looked stunning in a custom Ralph Lauren gown. The bridal party all followed suit, wearing Ralph Lauren as well. The couple actually held two ceremonies to honor both her Indian background and his Christian upbringing. Ahead of their wedding, Nick and Priyanka also held an engagement party in India, where their two families met for the first time. It’s unclear what their honeymoon plans.