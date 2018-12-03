Here Are The Products You Need To Copy The Exact, Peachy Glam VS Makeup Seen On Kendall & Gigi

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show models always looks pretty, beachy and fresh, and we know the exact makeup that was used backstage! Get their look below!

How pretty did Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Romee Strijd look at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show? They were glowing and gorgeous and we know why! Lead makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury created the stunning look and here’s how you can copy it! “The look is an angelic filter for the face that enhances what nature has naturally blessed you with — with this look you will cast a spell on the world!” Charlotte told us. Here’s what she did to the models backstage. She prepped skin with her Charlotte Tilbury Wonder Glow for a dewy, glowy complexion. She applied her Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow with a big brush on temples, on the bridge of the nose and chin, and contoured under the cheekbones. (This product won a 2018 HollywoodLife Beauty Award!)

For a sultry but subtle eye look, Charlotte applied the “rosewood taupe shade from Charlotte Tilbury Bigger Brighter Eyes Palette in Exagger-Eyes along the top of the eyes in the socket and the corner, while the bronzed shade was used across the lids. The lightest, highlighter shade was added in the corners of the eyes for a little bit of pop.” That was followed by the Victoria’s Secret Major Lashes Full Volume Mascara. Brows were kept natural but full thanks to the Victoria’s Secret Brow or Never Eyebrow Gel.

Charlotte shaped the model’s lips with her iconic Lip Cheat lip liner in Pillow Talk. (Another HL Beauty Award winner!) On top, she used the Victoria’s Secret Velvet Matte Cream in Showstopper.

For those bombshell waves, lead stylist Anthony Turner used Conair tools: “This year the hair is the most undone it’s ever been. The inspiration is a gorgeous, healthy texture — it’s aspirational and the kind of hair everyone wants. At the same time, we’ve taken it downtown a bit for a very natural, real look. We are just making them a better version of themselves.” He used a heat-protecting serum and then dried with the InfinitiPRO by Conair 3Q Heatprotect Electronic Brushless Motor Styling Tool. He used the InfinitiPRO by Conair 2-in-1 Styler from the mid-shaft to the ends for a gorgeous bend in the hair.