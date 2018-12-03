VS Models Attend Fashion Show Viewing Party: Elsa Hosk & Josephine Skriver In Metallic Minis & More

There’s no better way to stand out on a red carpet than wearing a shiny metallic dress. We’ve got Elsa Hosk, Josephine Skriver and more who rocked the look at the VS fashion show viewing party.

It isn’t enough that they killed it in lingerie at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret fashion show, so models Elsa Hosk and Josephine Skriver turned heads again on the red carpet for the viewing party. The annual event taped on Nov. 8 in New York City, but aired on ABC on Dec. 2. The gorgeous models showed up for the viewing party’s red carpet at NY’s Spring Studios in shiny silver metallic dresses. Elsa, 30, showed off her incredible figure in a body hugging frock that featured a left shoulder strap. The $2,700 number by designer Fannie Schiavoni had a silver top that trickled down to a pink hombre bottom

The Swedish stunner showed off plenty of leg, as the dress had an asymmetric hemline with a high cut right side that beautifully flowed down to a knee-length level on the left. Since Victoria’s Secret is all about things pink, the color of her skirt perfectly reflected the pink backdrop for the step and repeat wall where she posed for photographers.

Elsa added a white fur wrap to her outfit to help stave off the NYC late autumn chill, yet wore sexy pink open-toe stilettos to complete her look. Elsa was tapped with the honor of wearing the $1 million diamond fantasy bra at the annual lingerie show and she was the star of the red carpet as well. During the televised show she rocked a bra that cost seven figures to make and featured 2,100 Swarovski created diamonds and responsibly sourced topaz set in sterling silver.

Danish born Josephine also went with a one-shoulder look but her mini-dress featured a full left sleeve. The 25-year-old rocked a shiny geometric print mini with a sky-high hemline. The frock rested on her upper thighs, showing off her long flawless legs. She added black open-foot stilettos with three straps across her flesh to add to the length of her pins. You can see all of the models in their red carpet looks from the 2018 Victoria’s Secret fashion show viewing party by clicking here.