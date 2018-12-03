‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Reveals He’ll Be The Best Man In Jax & Brittany’s Wedding

‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 7 is premiering on Dec. 3, but we have EXCLUSIVE details on the upcoming wedding of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor already!

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, has produced quite a few couples over the years thanks to her famed restaurant Sur, and though co-stars Brittany Cartwright, 29, and Jax Taylor, 39, aren’t tying the knot until 2019, HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal who will serve as the best man. “I’m a great best man on a wedding day,” Tom Sandoval, 35, told us on the red carpet on Nov. 30 at the 2018 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles, about his plans for the big day. “I always come prepared whether it’s fans or umbrellas for the sun.” He added that, when it comes to being the best man you should do the following, “Be creative, be receptive, listen to what he wants. Be a good friend and supportive and make it the best time ever.”

But what’s a wedding without a bachelor party, right? Tom revealed that he hasn’t yet tapped into the very important duties yet of planning the bachelor party. “He’s thrown out some ideas so we’re still working on it,” Tom said of what we’re sure will be a wild time. “I want him [Jax] to do what he wants to do and have a great time. I don’t think he’s 100 percent yet.”

Also walking down the aisle to support one of her besties that day will be Tom’s girlfriend Ariana Madix, 33, who thinks Jax will be more difficult than Brittany when the big day arrives! “Impatient, particular and just very, ‘It’s my day this is my time,'” Ariana predicted. “I just see it!” Sticking by his lady, Tom totally agreed, adding, “I’m preparing myself to deal with a little bit of a groomzilla for sure with Jax.”

We are on the edge of our seats to see just how juicy this season is going to be! Vanderpump Rules season 7 premieres on Dec. 3, 9:00pm ET on Bravo.