Travis Scott Slams Trolls who Accused Him of Cheating on Kylie Jenner — See Clapback

Travis Scott is putting the cheating accusations to rest. The ‘SICKO MODE’ rapper had a lengthy message for his troublemakers, which surprisingly turned out to be a romantic ode to his ‘wifey,’ Kylie Jenner!

Travis Scott, 26, isn’t getting off his roller-coaster. The rapper has been enjoying the success of his Astroworld tour and relationship with Kylie Jenner, 21, which some speculators tried to tear down. After a photo with a TMZ watermark circulated Twitter on Dec. 3, trolls suggested that the two cozy subjects in the picture were Travis and a bikini-clad woman…who wasn’t Kylie! However, TMZ confirmed to HollywoodLife that the photo didn’t belong to the outlet. Still, the gossip spread to Instagram after user @melaninnbarbiee reposted the photo. “Nobody likes me but yo baby daddy keeps me icy,” she wrote under the picture, stirring up a frenzy in the comments section. Fans became divided: was the “SICKO MODE” rapper really unfaithful? Well, he answered that question for any confused fans.

“Trolls always wanna create some fake s**t to destroy real love. GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S**T LOOK LIKE IS NOT IS EVIL. I hate acknowledging s**t. But quit try to take joy from s**t that’s good. I pray god blocks out all evil,” Travis wrote on his Instagram Story shortly after the rumors spread, then added, “BACK TO CELEBRATING!!!” But the rapper’s clapback didn’t end there! He then declared that you won’t catch him on a balcony with “thots,” and addressed Kylie with a nickname that’ll make you squeal.

In separate Instagram comments on @depressedsnack’s page, Travis wrote, “S**t cap a*** f******. TMZ ain’t post this s**t. Trolls working hard today. I don’t be on balcony with no thots. That s**t lame. Try again u trollssss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrating!” In a follow-up comment, he called Kylie his “wife”…again! “Only got love for my wife. No time to be wasting. Try again,” he wrote. With a girlfriend who’s worth nearly a billion dollars, Travis really doesn’t have time to waste.

Really, Travis doesn’t need to prove himself. We know his eye isn’t wandering astray, as he doesn’t even have time to cheat — he’s on tour with his family of three! Travis and the cosmetics CEO, along with their nine-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, have been on the road (or rather, in the jet) together since Nov. 8. Kylie even revealed that Stormi has her own room for the tour!