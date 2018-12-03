‘Friends & Family Hustle’: T.I. Explains Why He & Tiny Still Live Apart Despite Being On ‘Good Terms’

On the Dec. 3 episode of ‘Friends & Family Hustle,’ Tiny planned an epic birthday party for T.I., and he revealed why they decided to live apart, even though their marriage was on ‘good terms.’

T.I. and Tiny have had a lot of ups and downs on this season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, but by the Dec. 3 episode, they were in a good place — and she was even working on throwing him a big birthday bash as he celebrated turning 38. However, despite things going well, the on/off couple was still living separately. “The Harris household is rather complicated,” Tip explained. “Yes, we’re married. Yes, we’re on good terms. No, we do not sleep in the same house, necessarily. I think our personalities are too big to fit under one roof. It might not work for everybody else, but it works for us. That’s why we deserve each other.”

Tiny revealed that she wanted to plan a “big blowout” for her man’s birthday because she wanted to “go all out and celebrate” him after their difficult year. She brought the whole family, and a lot of friends, together for the party, and Tip gushed over how appreciative he was. “All jokes aside, I really do appreciate putting the time and attention into planning this birthday party for me,” he admitted. “I will say, I’m glad she took the time out to plan it. That’s dope.”

It’s hard to believe that just three months before all of this, T.I. was exposed slapping another woman’s butt in a video that made the rounds online. Needless to say, Tiny wasn’t happy about what she saw in the video, and it put the two at odds for a bit of time. However, T.I. was able to win his woman back, and they even celebrated their anniversary with a romantic trip together.

It looks like more trouble will soon be brewing between the two, though. In this week’s episode, T.I. told Tiny that he wanted to go to Africa to film a movie…at teh same time she was heading on tour. We’ll have to keep watching to see how they work out childcare when they’re both away!