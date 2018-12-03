‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Top 10 Perform To Stay In The Competition

The top 10 artists take the stage for live performances on tonight’s episode of ‘The Voice’! Follow along with our live blog for timely updates!

We’re officially down to the top 10 on The Voice! During last week’s elimination show (Tuesday, November 27), Lynnea Moore (Team Kelly), The Comeback Stage artist, was sent home after America saved Team Adam’s DeAndre Nico. As for who is safe? — The official top 10 includes: Team Blake’s Dave Fenley, Chris Kroeze, and Kirk Jay; Team Adam’s Reagan Strange and DeAndre Nico; Team Kelly’s Chevel Shepherd, Kymberli Joye, and Sarah Grace; Team Jennifer’s MaKenzie Thomas and Kennedy Holmes;

Tonight, the top 10 will take the stage for the continue portion of the last leg of the competition — The Live Broadcasts. As you may know, the artists will continue to perform a song (live) each week, and be narrowed down through America’s votes until a season 15 winner is crowned. The two contestants with the lowest number of votes will be sent home.

Kennedy Holmes (Team Jennifer): She kicked off the night with an epic rendition of “Me Too” by Meghan Trainor. She turned her performance up a notch by singing and dancing. The coaches were in awe. “You never disappoint,” Jennifer Hudson said.

Reagan Strange (Team Adam): The 14-year-old hit the stage to belt out “Cry” by Faith Hill. Her voice sounded incredible. Blake Shelton told her that she did a “great job” and admitted he’s still upset over Reagan not picking him as her coach. “I’m still not over that,” he said.