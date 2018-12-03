‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Costume Designer Breaks Down The Wardrobe For Women Of The Colonies

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 2 explored the Colonies for the first time. In this EXCLUSIVE video, the show’s costume designer explains the wardrobe choices for the women of the Colonies.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 2 Blu-ray and DVD will be released Dec. 4, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video of bonus content that will be featured, specifically focusing on the Colonies.”The Colonies are a prison camp for women,” series creator and executive producer Bruce Miller says. “There are lots of different kinds of Colonies situations we find out in the book. We are visiting one in season 2. We may visit others in the future. The Colonies we go to is a pesticide, chemical, nuclear waste cleanup site where women are housed in an old barn, not taken care of particularly well. They’re being used as labor and used up.”

Costume designer Ane Crabtree talks about designing the wardrobe for the women of the Colonies, including Emily/Ofglen and Janine/Ofwarren. “We see these unwomen who are in a whole different color palette, whereas Gilead is more about contrast,” Ane says. “You see bright red, bright teal, strong browns, strong blacks that are standing apart from the world. In the Colonies, it’s a world that is a much more homogenic. It’s soft blues of the sky and beaten down brown yellows of an earth that has been destroyed. So the people of that world are more analogous. Their colors are very diffused. Even the aunts and the guardians are living in these harsh surroundings, and they’re all wearing gas masks, even the horses, except for the women. So you understand that it’s a world of destruction.”

The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for season 3. A premiere date for the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series has not been announced, but it is expected to debut in 2019.