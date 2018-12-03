Shawn Mendes Announces Epic 2019 World Tour: How To Get Tickets & More
Be still, our hearts! Shawn Mendes, 20, is embarking on The Shawn Mendes Tour starting in March 2019, and it looks like it’s going to be epic. The tour starts on March 7, 2019 in Amsterdam, NL and ends November 9, 2019 with a last show in Auckland, NZ. In between those dates are dozens of glorious shows in Europe, North America, and Australia. We seriously cannot wait to see him on one of his stops! Scroll down to see the full list of Shawn’s tour dates.
Tickets are on sale and pre-sale now! You can buy them through Shawn’s website, or go straight to Ticketmaster. Hurry up before the seats are snagged at your arena! The Toronto stop on September 6 is going to be the most special, for sure. Toronto is Shawn’s hometown, and marks his first stadium show. People are so stoked about it that they’ve already started a countdown at its own website. Shawn will be performing at the 55,000 seat Rogers Centre, his biggest show to date. He performed there once, in 2015, when he opened for Taylor Swift after releasing his debut album Handwritten. This next show is all about Shawn!
Here are the tour dates:
03/07/19 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
03/08/19 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
03/10/19 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
03/11/19 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes Benz Arena
03/13/19 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum
03/15/19- Stockholm, SE – Ericsson Globe
03/16/19 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
03/18/19 – Cologne, DE – LANXESS Arena
03/19/19 – Paris, FR – AccorHotels Arena
03/21/19 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
03/23/19 – Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena
03/24/19 – Turin, IT – Pala Alpitour
03/26/19- Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
03/28/19 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
03/30/19 – Montpellier, FR – Sud De France
03/31/19 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
04/02/19 – Krakow, PL – Tauron Arena
04/03/19 – Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle
04/06/19 – Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro
04/07/19 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena
04/09/19 – Birmingham, UK – Arena Birmingham
04/10/19 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
04/13/19 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
04/14/19 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
04/16/19 – London, UK – The O2 Arena
04/17/19 – London, UK – The O2 Arena
04/19/19 – London, UK – The O2 Arena
06/12/19 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
06/14/19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
06/16/19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
06/19/19 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place
6/21/19 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
06/22/19 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
06/27/19 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
06/30/19 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
07/02/19 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
07/05/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
07/08/19 – San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center
07/09/19 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
07/11/19 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
07/13/19 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
07/16/19 – SLC, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
07/19/19 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
07/20/19 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
07/22/19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
07/23/19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
07/25/19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
07/27/19 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
07/28/19 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
07/30/19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
07/31/19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
08/02/19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
08/05/19 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
08/06/19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
08/10/19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
08/13/19 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
08/15/19 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
08/21/19 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
08/24/19 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
09/06/19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
10/23/19 – Perth, AU – Perth Arena
10/26/19 – Adelaide, AU – Entertainment Centre
10/29/19 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
10/30/19 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
10/31/19 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
11/02/19 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
11/03/19 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
11/06/19 – Brisbane, AU – Entertainment Centre
11/09/19 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena