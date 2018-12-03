Shawn Mendes Announces Epic 2019 World Tour: How To Get Tickets & More

Shawn Mendes is going on tour! Find out when the ‘Stitches’ singer is hitting a town near you, how to buy tickets, and more here!

Be still, our hearts! Shawn Mendes, 20, is embarking on The Shawn Mendes Tour starting in March 2019, and it looks like it’s going to be epic. The tour starts on March 7, 2019 in Amsterdam, NL and ends November 9, 2019 with a last show in Auckland, NZ. In between those dates are dozens of glorious shows in Europe, North America, and Australia. We seriously cannot wait to see him on one of his stops! Scroll down to see the full list of Shawn’s tour dates.

Tickets are on sale and pre-sale now! You can buy them through Shawn’s website, or go straight to Ticketmaster. Hurry up before the seats are snagged at your arena! The Toronto stop on September 6 is going to be the most special, for sure. Toronto is Shawn’s hometown, and marks his first stadium show. People are so stoked about it that they’ve already started a countdown at its own website. Shawn will be performing at the 55,000 seat Rogers Centre, his biggest show to date. He performed there once, in 2015, when he opened for Taylor Swift after releasing his debut album Handwritten. This next show is all about Shawn!

Here are the tour dates:

03/07/19 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

03/08/19 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

03/10/19 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

03/11/19 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes Benz Arena

03/13/19 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum

03/15/19- Stockholm, SE – Ericsson Globe

03/16/19 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

03/18/19 – Cologne, DE – LANXESS Arena

03/19/19 – Paris, FR – AccorHotels Arena

03/21/19 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

03/23/19 – Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena

03/24/19 – Turin, IT – Pala Alpitour

03/26/19- Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

03/28/19 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

03/30/19 – Montpellier, FR – Sud De France

03/31/19 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

04/02/19 – Krakow, PL – Tauron Arena

04/03/19 – Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle

04/06/19 – Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro

04/07/19 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

04/09/19 – Birmingham, UK – Arena Birmingham

04/10/19 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

04/13/19 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

04/14/19 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

04/16/19 – London, UK – The O2 Arena

04/17/19 – London, UK – The O2 Arena

04/19/19 – London, UK – The O2 Arena

06/12/19 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

06/14/19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

06/16/19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

06/19/19 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

6/21/19 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

06/22/19 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

06/27/19 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

06/30/19 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

07/02/19 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

07/05/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

07/08/19 – San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

07/09/19 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

07/11/19 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

07/13/19 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

07/16/19 – SLC, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

07/19/19 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

07/20/19 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

07/22/19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

07/23/19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

07/25/19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

07/27/19 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

07/28/19 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

07/30/19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

07/31/19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

08/02/19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

08/05/19 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

08/06/19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

08/10/19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

08/13/19 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

08/15/19 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

08/21/19 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

08/24/19 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

09/06/19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

10/23/19 – Perth, AU – Perth Arena

10/26/19 – Adelaide, AU – Entertainment Centre

10/29/19 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

10/30/19 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

10/31/19 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

11/02/19 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

11/03/19 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

11/06/19 – Brisbane, AU – Entertainment Centre

11/09/19 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena