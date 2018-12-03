Scott Disick: Why He’s Jealous Over Liam Payne Flirting With Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick is NOT pleased that Liam Payne tried to shoot his shot with Kourtney Kardashian, we’ve learned exclusively. Here’s why!

Kourtney Kardashian may be “flattered” by Liam Payne leaving a flirty comment on her hot Instagram pic, but Scott Disick? Not feeling it. Despite the fact that he and Kourtney are firmly no longer together, Scott still has lingering feelings for the mother of his children, a source close to LD told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The former One Direction member’s lust for Kourt is driving him mad!

“Scott feels a tinge of jealousy over Liam’s flirty comment with Kourtney, but he knows he has no room to say anything to his ex,” the source said. “So he’s going to keep his mouth shut about it. Scott has always thought Kourtney was really attractive but when a big celebrity reminds him of how sexy Kourtney looks, Scott takes notice. While Scott is in love with Sofia, he still has a lot of love for Kourtney, too, so he feels territorial and protective over the mother of his children.”

I mean, tough luck, buddy. What he’s uncomfortable about is seeing Liam, 25, trying to shoot his shot on an Instagram pic of Kourtney, 39, lounging in sheer lingerie. Liam just commented what we were all thinking after seeing the pic: “wow.” Maybe the comment was innocent, but fans took notice that both Liam and Kourtney are living the single life right now! Some are even shipping it hard. “The next Cheryl,” one fan even wrote, referencing his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child.

A hookup isn’t out of the question. Kourtney does have a history with younger men, and Liam’s got a thing for older women! A match made in heaven, no? A source close to the KUWTK star actually told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kourtney’s game. “Kourtney thinks Liam is really cute,” they dished, “and is totally open to going on a date with him. If he asked her out, she would say yes. Kourtney loves international guys, loves Liam’s music, and thinks he is sexy too.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Scott’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.