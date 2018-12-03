Pete Davidson Slams Haters Who ‘Bullied’ Him While With Ariana Grande: You Won’t Make Me ‘Kill Myself’

Pete Davidson spoke out about his history with BPD and suicidal thoughts on Instagram, calling out online bullies who’ve allegedly tried to make him ‘kill himself.’ Read his message here.

Days after Ariana Grande‘s “thank u, next” music video dropped, and news broke that she covered up a tattoo dedicated to his late father, Pete Davidson spoke out about being bullied online and the toll it takes on his mental health. Pete penned a passionate message on Instagram that called out the people who have targeted him online and in public for nine months — ever since he started dating, got engaged to, and broke up with Ariana. It got to the point where he deactivated his Instagram account to escape the harassment (he has since restored it). Pete suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder and has been suicidal, and has spoken about this in length in the past; he wants those bullying him to know that despite their cruel words, they’re not bringing him down.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut,” Pete wrote on Instagram. “Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling. I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months.

“I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in hopes that it will bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth,” he continued. “I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you. Pete.”

Thankfully, people are being supportive in the comments on Pete’s Instagram instead of attacking him. “Love you Pete. You’re doing great things for the mental health community! Keep your head up,” one fan wrote. “Hopefully people will start being more aware and respectful of this and issues related to it,” another person commented. “keep your head up. you’re doing amazing things that help people more than you know,” wrote a third. We wish Pete the best and commend him for speaking out about mental illness. It’s an incredibly important topic, and he’s brave for doing so.