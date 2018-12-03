Paulina Gretzky Posts New Bikini Pic After Family Wedding & Fans Are Loving It

Paulina Gretsky is enjoying some fun in the sun with the newest Johnson gal, Maddox, who wed Austin Johnson in late November. The two blondes hit the beach in the Bahamas on Dec. 3 and snapped this bikini pic!

Paulina Gretzky, 29, is no longer the only (soon-to-be) Johnson girl! Over the November 28 weekend, Austin Johnson — the caddie to his older brother, Dustin (aka Paulina’s fiance) — wed his girlfriend, Sam Maddox in Palm Beach, Florida. And, it looks like the model and Maddox are already pretty close. The two blondes posed for a beach snap in their bikinis, while in the Bahamas on December 2!

Gretzky, who posted the snap to her Instagram story, spent some QT with her new pal, lounging on the beach by the water. The two were pictured wearing aviator sunglasses, as they laid on their tummies with their booties up in the air. Gretzky’s bathing suit appeared to be a shade of purple, while Maddox had a red and black suit on. It looks like the whole family headed down to the Bahamas, as seen tagged in the photo, following the nuptials.

The model and her pro golfer fiance, Dustin, were both in attendance at the ceremony, which his little brother and now sister-in-law shared photos of. “The first of many photos from our wedding! What an amazing weekend,” Maddox gushed on Instagram. “Thank you to our family and friends for all of the love and support! MRS. JOHNSON.” Austin followed, writing, “Finally can call @sammaddox my wife!!!!!! Thank you to everyone who had a hand in making our wedding day so special!!!”, with a collage of photos on Instagram.

Paulina Gretzky hits the beach with a friend in the Bahamas on Sunday, December 2, 2018.

It seems all is well between Gretzky and Johnson, following rumors he had cheated on her back in September, with a woman who allegedly belongs to the same country club as the couple. Gretzky later fueled the cheating speculation when she wiped her social media clean of any photos of him on September 10. Johnson later released a statement on Twitter, seemingly addressing the pair’s relationship status. “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” he tweeted on September 11.

Despite the rumored turmoil, the engaged couple appeared to be just fine when they cozied up at a Kid Rock concert in mid October. Gretzky and Johnson have been engaged since 2013, and share two children together, River Jones, 1, and Tatum, 3.