‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer: Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers Searches For Answers & Vows To End A War

A brand-new trailer for ‘Captain Marvel’ debuted during ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football.’ Brie Larson fight to save the world from peril in this exciting new look. Watch now!

The new Captain Marvel trailer premiered during halftime of the Washington Redskins-Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 3. In the trailer, Annette Bening’s character tells Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel: “We found you with no memory. We made you one of us, so you could live long, stronger, superior. You were reborn.” But Carol wants answers about who she really is. “Something in my past is the key to all of this,” she tells Nick Fury.

Carol has her work cut out for her, but she takes orders from no one. “I’m not gonna fight your war,” the noble warrior hero vows in the trailer. “I’m gonna end it.” There you have it, folks.

Hours before the trailer, Marvel Studios also unveiled a powerful new poster of the kickass superhero Brie Larson is playing, who is part-Kree, part human. Captain Marvel follows the journey of Carol Danvers, who becomes one of Marvel’s most powerful heroes. The character is going to appear in Avengers 4, something that was teased at the end of Avengers: Infinity War in a post-credits scene.

Just before Nick Fury faded into dust, thanks to Thanos getting all of the Infinity Stones and wiping out half of the universe’s existence, he pulls out a dated pager and calls Captain Marvel. She’s going to be a major factor in helping the Avengers that are left safe the world and get their loved ones back.

Brie, who won an Oscar for her role in Room, loves that Carol Danvers is a flawed hero. “You have this Kree part of her that’s unemotional, that is an amazing fighter and competitive,” Brie told EW. “Then there’s this human part of her that is flawed but is also the thing that she ends up leading by. It’s the thing that gets her in trouble, but it’s also the thing that makes her great. And those two sides warring against each other is what makes her her.”

Captain Marvel will hit theaters on March 8, just a few short weeks before the final Avengers movie, which debuts May 3. The movie also stars Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, and Lee Pace.