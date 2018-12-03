Michelle Obama Rocks Gorgeous Sparkly Eye Makeup — How To Copy Her Holiday Look

The Former First Lady rocked stunning iridescent eye shadow on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ — see how to get her look for your next holiday party below!

Michelle Obama was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on November 30. The former First Lady was articulate, and thoughtful in the nearly 30 minute interview (watch it above) but she also looked stunning. She’s truly beautiful inside and out! Her sparkly makeup was the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit without being so in-your-face about it. Her eyes were glowing, and her nude lips gave extra attention to her pink, sparkly lids. Here’s how to copy her look this December.

There are so many amazing makeup palettes that just launched this fall. I love the Huda Beauty New Nude Eyeshadow Palette, which has everything you need for a perfect holiday makeup look. There is a concealer eyeshadow to give you the perfect base. Then choose from a press pearl eyeshadow, 2 glitter shadows, 4 multi-reflective shadows, and 10 matte shadows. Every shade is gorgeous but the multi-reflective shades pack a powerful punch — one swipe and you’re done! It’s $65 but truly creates an endless amount of looks.

If you really want to stand out, check out the Fenty Beauty FROST MONEY Metallic Eye + Lip Crayon 3-PC Set. The set comes in a metallic silver gray, a metallic blue, and a metallic purple. They are perfect for on-the-go and stand out on all skin tones.





A budget-friendly palette at only $22 is the NYX Sugar Trip Squad Shadow Palette, which has 12 shadows in glitter, matte and satin finishes. From a neutral gold and brown to bright pink and neon blue, this palette can take you from day to night!