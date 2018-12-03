Meghan Markle Fans Slam Rumors Of Rift With Kate Middleton By Posting Hilarious ‘Source’ Tweets

Meghan Markle’s fans made up a hashtag on Twitter to express their amusing opinions about rumors that a rift between her and Kate Middleton is the reason she and Prince Harry are moving out of Kensington Palace.

Meghan Markle, 37, and Kate Middleton, 36, have been making headlines ever since rumors started swirling that they haven’t been getting along and now fans have been taking to Twitter to come up with responses to the whole ordeal and adding a hilarious hashtag while they’re at it. It all started when some sources said the rumored rift between the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge is the reasoning behind Meghan and Prince Harry’s move away from Kensington Palace, where Kate and Prince William, 36, live, but the fans are letting the world know they have their own funny theories on why the royal couple will soon be residents of Windsor.

“# mypalacesource reveals to me that the real reason for the move to Windsor is that William kept coming over for roasted chicken. ‘The duke of Cambridge appreciates the duchess’ seasoning. He’s never had anything like it.’ Harry had enough!,” one funny tweet read. “ # MyPalaceSource tells me royal ladies are not allowed to wear colored lipstick bc until now there wasn’t any record of lips in royal history. Apparently, Meghan poses serious threat to royal tradition with her set of lips. Some people are not happy,” another read.

Some fans also poked fun of Meghan by saying the reasoning for the move was due to the way she has been handling becoming a royal. “#MyPalaceSource just told me that Meghan called the Queen at 4:00am demanding that they change Kensington Palace to Meghan palace,” someone wrote. “#MyPalaceSource said this is what Meghan told her staff at 5 a.m.,” another said along with a photo that read, “Give me a pillow, give me some snacks, because I’m not going anywhere.”

While it’s not confirmed exactly why Meghan and Harry decided to change their original plans to stay in Kensington Palace and move to Windsor Castle, the parents-to-be seem happier than ever. A source recently EXCLUSIVELY told us that the rumors that Meghan and Kate not getting along are simply not true and the reason Meghan and Harry want to move is just so they can get a little more privacy for when their baby is born. “There really is no truth at all to reports that Meghan and Kate are feuding, in fact they remain incredibly good friends and Kate is still a constant source of support and advice for Meghan,” the source said. “The main reason Harry and Meghan want to move out of Kensington Palace is because they really want to enjoy a little more privacy once the baby arrives. Neither of them is keen on the baby being permanently in the spotlight, and living in the center of London makes that kind of inevitable really.”

We can’t wait to see Meghan and Harry starting their little family no matter where they reside! We’ll definitely be providing updates as the due date gets closer.