Lindsay Lohan Goes Braless As She Poses As The Hottest Snow White Ever On ‘Paper’ Mag Cover

How wicked! Lindsay Lohan is showing off plenty of cleavage as a naughty Snow White on the new cover of ‘Paper’ magazine. We’ve got the pic of her attempt to break the internet.

Lindsay Lohan is hoping to “break the internet” with her racy new cover of Paper magazine. The 32-year-old Mean Girls actress is posing as a number of Disney princesses and one includes a naughty Snow White. Linds ditches her trademark red long locks for a black short wig to reflect the fairy tale character, but shows off her unmistakable enviable cleavage in a plunging top. Her braless Saint Laurent outfit features red, green and blue overlays against black velvet fabric and has dramatic puffy sleeves for full flair.

Lindsay’s skin is already naturally alabaster, but she is determined to be the fairest of them all in the photo. She’s seen wearing almost no makeup except for a little pink on her cheeks and bright red lips as she holds onto a red apple with her left hand. To add a touch of luxury, she’s wearing a diamond necklace and rings on her fingers.

Inside the pages of the magazine Lindsay dresses up like other fairy tale princesses, including Cinderella with a blonde wig tied up into a bun and a silver and blue sequined dress right out of the Disney animated feature. She even has ice blue opera gloves and a black choker to match the beloved character.

The former teen sensation is gearing up for her return to the spotlight on MTV’s new reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. It chronicles how the actress turned to becoming a hotelier on the Greek Island of Mykonos where she runs a resort. The trailer dropped on Dec. 2 and shows Lindsay saying “I’ve gone through so much in my past. People have always given me trouble for going to clubs, so why don’t I just open my own? Boss, bitch.” She is seen dancing in a shiny jumpsuit and has a sexy staff as she elaborates, “To work for me, you have to be the best of the best. I want to build an empire here.” Her show will premiere on Jan. 8, 2019 on MTV.