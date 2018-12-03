Lil Xan Checks Into Rehab & His Girlfriend Shares Sweet Message To Fans: ‘He Loves Each One Of You’

Lil Xan has entered rehab, which his girlfriend Annie Smith revealed in two Instagram posts on the ‘Betrayed’ rapper’s account. Read her announcement and get more details on his addiction treatment, here.

Lil Xan, 22, is getting help for his opioid addiction. His girlfriend Annie Smith announced that Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, headed to rehab on Dec. 2, which she revealed on the “Betrayed” rapper’s Instagram account. “I’m sorry for all the confusion circulating about Diego leaving for rehab,” she explained. “It’s a tricky thing since people are coming in and out of the facility so often that rooms end up getting switched around and dates can be pushed back.” She then gave an update in a follow-up post, writing, “Diego was just admitted into his first treatment. He loves each and every one of you sending good wishes and prayers to him,” she wrote. “We thank you all so very much for all of the love and support you are sending his way. He will be back soon, with another top 10 album 💔💔💔 we love you all xanarchy family !” Read her full message below.

Xan will return home in “roughly a month,” according to his Instagram bio. He first announced his decision to check into rehab on Nov. 15, but the departure was delayed. “I just dropped out of SoundCloud Uni to go to rehab,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I leave in like 5 days And I couldn’t be happier with this choice. I love you guys for being so supportive and can’t wait too get back clean headed ready to Finish my album!” The aforementioned album (Be Safe) will be dedicated to Xan’s icon and rap legend Mac Miller, who passed away at the age of 26 from a fentanyl and cocaine overdose on Sept. 7. The blindsiding death inspired him to make the tribute project. “Mac Miller hit too close to home,” he said on TMZ Live on Nov. 15. “I know we both struggle with the same problems and stuff, and I just feel like it’s time to get better.” He also paid his respects to rapper Lil Peep, who also passed away from a fentanyl overdose (in addition to xanax) in November 2017.

Xan then elaborated on exactly what drugs he’s trying to quit. “Mostly Hydrocodone,” he told the outlet, referring to a painkiller. “Right now, like opioids. Basically, a lot of opioids…I’ve been way worse in the past. I’ve been ten times worse than what I am now. I want to do rehab so I can get over this last little hump, so I can finally be just back to Diego.” He then revealed a post-rehab goal: he wants to drop his rap moniker, which is an abbreviation for xanax. Instead, he’ll be Diego, all-caps!

Although he still battles an opioid addiction, Xan has been vocal about kicking the painkillers since 2017. “In the beginning of 2017 I had my own demons with the drug Xanax,” he said during an appearance on MTV’s TRL on Jan. 9. “It got out of hand so I wanted to make a movement, Xanarchy, about just nothing but anti-Xan use and that’s what I’m really trying to promote in ‘Betrayed.’” And his stage name isn’t celebrating the drug, as Xan explained, “I really don’t agree with glorifying the drug at this point, especially in light of Lil Peep’s death. You’d be stupid to keep glorifying it. You gotta get off that stuff, it’s not good for you.” We wish Xan the best as he seeks treatment!