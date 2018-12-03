Kris Jenner Channels Her ‘Thank U, Next’ Character IRL While Watching Kendall Jenner In VS Show

She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom! Kris Jenner lived up to her title while watching Kendall Jenner from the front row of the VS Fashion Show, looking JUST like her ‘Thank U, Next’ character in real life. Watch here!

Kris Jenner played Regina George’s “cool mom” in the Mean Girls portion of Ariana Grande’s video for “Thank U, Next,” and it looks like she didn’t have to do much acting! Just days after the video’s release, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show aired on ABC, and cameras panned to Kris in the audience when her daughter, Kendall Jenner, hit the runway. During the quick clip, Kris has her phone out and can be seen waving enthusiastically at the supermodel as she struts her stuff. It’s almost EXACTLY how Mrs. George reacts during the talent show scene of Mean Girls, which Kris reenacted perfectly in Ari’s video.

Fans could not help but point out the similarities between the video and Kris in real life. Even Kendall re-posted the video to her Instagram Story AND on Twitter, with the iconic Mean Girls quote, “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.” Kris was the only Kardashian family member in attendance at the VS Show, and she made sure to take the excitement up to a WHOLE new level to make up for Kendall’s sisters not being there. Kris’ longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was by her side in the front row.

Kendall walked in this year’s fashion show after skipping out in 2017, so it was even more of a big moment for the momager. She wore two looks to the show: First, a plaid bra and matching underwear combo, and second, a lacy black lingerie set. Of course, she looked beyond amazing!

Meanwhile, Kris was widely recognized as the “best part” of Ariana’s video, which recreated scenes from iconic early 00s movies like Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, Bring It On and 13 Going on 30. The video concluded with a shot of Kris holding up her video camera and saying, “Thank you next, b****!” Amazing!