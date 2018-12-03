Kim Kardashian Stuns In New Topless Bikini Photos — See Her Barely Cover Up With Her Long Hair

Kim Kardashian’s never been big on modesty. Now she’s showing off her bare butt in a string thong while going topless and we’ve got the pic.

Just in case there’s no human alive that doesn’t know Kim Kardashian is super proud of her body, she’s posted another nearly-nude photo to remind the world how hot she is. The demure flower shared a behind the scenes photo from her Cherry Blossom shoot for KKW beauty. In it the 38-year-old is topless with her long dark locks barely covering up her breasts. Her left boob is poking out, and seems to be ultra lit up as the skin is way lighter than the rest of her tanned body. She’s nearly naked on the bottom, wearing a tiny white g-string.

Kim’s hair extensions are so long that they go all way down to her thighs, as she’s seated in a position with her her knees forward and her booty resting against her feet. She gives a coy stare to the camera in the Instagram photo she shared on Dec. 3. Her fans ate it up as it notched over a million likes in just two hours.

The reality star went nude when she debuted her Cherry Blossom collection on Sept. 10. She posted an IG photo completely naked with her nipples covered in flowers while kneeling on a carpet of the pink blooms. She mentioned in the caption how daughter Chicago’s baby shower was cherry blossom themed and how her inspo for the collection was brought on by her love of the “pretty pink Cherry Blossom trees.” The collection included a palette of 10 new eye shadows, three blushes, eight lipsticks and three lipliners all in varied berry colors.

Kim has been all about flaunting her chest lately. She rocked a plunging silver sequined mini-dress to the pre-fall Versace fashion show in NYC on Dec. 2. The number allowed her to show plenty of cleavage and the short skirt put her tanned legs on display. At an event where everyone was crushing it in sexy Versace numbers — including gorgeous Blake Lively — Kim and her insane body managed to totally steal the attention on the red carpet.