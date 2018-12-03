Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Platinum Blonde Makeover In Sweet Video Where True Thompson Says: ‘Dada’

Khloe Kardashian made the jump from dirty blonde to platinum! The hair makeover was appropriate, given the occasion: we get to see her daughter True say her first word!

Five days after True Thompson’s first word was revealed, her mama also had something to debut! Khloe Kardashian, 34, iced over her previously dirty blonde strands, which she revealed in a series of adorable Instagram Story videos with her seven-month-old daughter on Dec. 3. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her blonder locks as she held True, who kept stuttering her first word: dada! “That’s how I feel with this new hair,” Khloe said in one of the videos, referring to the diamond filter dancing across the screen. She then asked her baby, “How about you?” Given that True’s vocabulary is limited to “dada” so far, she didn’t respond. You can watch the precious moment below!

It was so sweet to finally see True talk, after her mom first made the announcement on Nov. 29! “True now has three teeth and she’s going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I can’t get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her,” the Good American co-founder wrote on her app. “Maybe I’m just not funny, LOL. She also says ‘dada,’ but I think she means ‘mama’ [wink emoji].” Khloe was referring to Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, 27, her boyfriend and the father to True!

This is one of Khloe’s blondest looks yet. The natural brunette has rocked a variety of shades on the blonde spectrum, from honey to a sun-kissed balayage! But her long winter hair is a major departure from her summer ‘do, which was a rooted blonde on a lob cut. Although Khloe’s now flaunting a new color, she has since returned to a signature feature: her beachy waves. And HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY spoke to NYC-based celebrity hairstylist Kieran McKenna on how to recreate the hairstyle — read the stylist’s step-by-step guide for Khloe’s waves!

It looks like Khloe’s following in her little sister’s footsteps. Kylie Jenner, 21, also opted for an icier mane, which she revealed in an Instagram post on Nov. 29! The KarJenner clan proves that contrary to popular belief, you do not need to go brunette for winter.