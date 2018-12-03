Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Flash Huge Smiles During Rare Public Date In New Orleans

There was some big love on the streets of the Big Easy! Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were all smiles while enjoying a rare public date out in New Orleans.

Forget Paris, New York City or any other place claiming to be the “most romantic city” on earth. For Jamie Foxx, 50, and Katie Holmes, 39, New Orleans was the “city of love,” as the two made a rare public appearance together on Dec. 2, according to Daily Mail. The couple, who are notorious for keeping their love hidden from prying eyes, were spotted having a date on the streets of the Big Easy. Jamie dressed in dark colors, while his sweetheart looked chic (while keeping warm) with a red wrap looped around her shoulders. The two were apparently having a wonderful time – CLICK TO SEE PICTURES OF THEIR DATE — as they were laughing and smiling as they walked along.

This recent outing follows a summer of PDA from these two. In July, the two took a trip to Malibu. In between games of paddleball and beachside yoga, the two snuggled up close. That wasn’t all – the two snuggled close and made out like crazy! In September, the two were seen leaving a hotel in Georgia together. Days after that, they went off on a bike date together. In order to fit a trip of bikes into one SUV, Katie ended up sitting in Jamie’s lap!

Katie got fans buzzing at the end of October, as the Logan Lucky star was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. While some speculated that Jamie might have gotten down on one knee, this was a false alarm. She was wearing the ring for a part, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, as the photos were taken while she was filming The Secret, a movie adaptation of the book of the same name. Since the film is all about the power of positive thinking, maybe fans were hoping to will an engagement into existence?

Perhaps we should be grateful that Katie and Jamie feel comfortable enough to have these public dates. For what felt like forever, the two did whatever they could to avoid getting photographed together. Even though it seems they’re less camera-shy, don’t expect these public dates to suddenly become commonplace. “Katie and Jamie are still careful about being photographed together,” a source told PEOPLE in September. “Everyone knows they are dating, but they still want to keep it private.”