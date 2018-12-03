Gabrielle Union Cuddles Up To Kaavia, 3 Wks., In Sweet Mother/Daughter Pic

When it comes to pics of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s newborn daughter, we can’t get enough. The more, the merrier, right? Check out the latest shot of little Kaavia.

Gabrielle Union, 46, may be a new mom — but the gorgeous actress sure doesn’t look like she’s missing out on sleep in her latest picture with three-week-old Kaavia James. In fact, Gabrielle is so stunning in the mother/daughter selfie she posted on Dec. 2, which was captioned, “Sunday Snuggles with @kaaviajames.” She was wearing a colorful headwrap in the shot, as well as diamond earrings and a cream sweater. Her little one was fast asleep on her chest in a matching onesie. Not only was Gabrielle’s skin absolutely glowing in the pic, but she looked so happy and at ease with her newborn daughter.

She and Dwyane Wade, 36, welcomed their little one to the world through a surrogate on Nov. 7 and have been posting nonstop pics of her sweet little face — and we don’t blame them! Kaavia is too cute. The crazy thing is, she is the spitting image of her NBA-playing father. It’s possible she may grow up to look more like her momma, but at the moment, her hooded eyes and funny facial expressions just scream Dwyane. The father/daughter pair have yet to post a side-by-side shot of their faces, but we don’t even need to see them together to see how strong the athlete’s genes are.

Long story short, we love this family of three. Knowing how long Dwyane and Gabrielle waited for a happy, healthy baby makes following along on their parenthood journey that much sweeter! Recall the couple experienced eight or nine miscarriages before finding success through a surrogate.

Gabrielle recently opened up about the lengthy, devastating process on social media. “For lots of people/families who have been on their own unique fertility/family creation journey, hope can feel like a cruel joke that plays on repeat,” she said alongside an emotional picture of her kissing her husband’s head. “You stop letting yourself get excited and you don’t dare utter any updates. You carry it all. It can feel isolating and depressing. You wonder if you are defective. You are not. You wonder if you are worthy. You are. You feel you feel you feeeeel. You are not alone. You are loved and worthy and every feeling is real and understood.”

So congrats (again) to Dwyane, Gabrielle and their growing family!