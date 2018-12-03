JWoww & Roger Mathews Celebrate Son’s Latest Milestones After Autism Diagnosis — Sweet Video

The little guy knows his colors! Two months after revealing their son hadn’t spoken yet, JWoww and Roger shared adorable footage of Greyson, 2, saying three words. Take a look!

This is awesome! JWoww, 32, and Roger Mathews, 43, are seeing their son make progress after revealing his autism diagnosis. The mother of two shared a video of her son Greyson, 2, wearing an Incredibles costume and repeating the colors red, yellow and blue as she said them. “The way he says yellow makes my heart explode,” she captured the sweet video. And as sweet as the little tyke’s voice was, his mom’s excited tone was adorable as well. But the Jersey Shore star wasn’t the only one to post a video of Greyson’s latest milestone!

In fact, Roger posted similar footage of his son playing with a color-coded toy. With red, yellow and blue balls, Greyson put each one into a hole before saying the colors and knocking them down with a hammer. When he did it again, his dad could be heard saying from behind the camera, “You’re a smart boy. You’re really coming along.” How sweet is that? He captioned the video, “The sky is the limit for this kid. Red, Yellow, Blue.” The father/son pair were clearly enjoying a fun night together while watching Tangled in PJs. We’re so glad Roger shared the milestone moment on social media.

The couple, who filed for divorce in September, share two kids together — Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2 — and JWoww recently opened up about their son’s autism diagnosis.

“He’s made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech,” she told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s understanding words better which was his issue. Not that he couldn’t speak, but he would never know what his shoe is or if you said, ‘Greyson,’ he actually didn’t even know his name at one point until he was a little over two. So now that he’s understanding simple words, he’s come so far. He only did ‘blue’ for a year and within the last two weeks he knows green, yellow, red, white. I’m like a proud mom over here.”

So exciting! JWoww and Roger are clearly working hard to help their son, and Greyson’s dad is right — the sky is the limit for him!