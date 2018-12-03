JWoww & Roger Mathews Celebrate Son’s Latest Milestones After Autism Diagnosis — Sweet Video
The little guy knows his colors! Two months after revealing their son hadn’t spoken yet, JWoww and Roger shared adorable footage of Greyson, 2, saying three words. Take a look!
This is awesome! JWoww, 32, and Roger Mathews, 43, are seeing their son make progress after revealing his autism diagnosis. The mother of two shared a video of her son Greyson, 2, wearing an Incredibles costume and repeating the colors red, yellow and blue as she said them. “The way he says yellow makes my heart explode,” she captured the sweet video. And as sweet as the little tyke’s voice was, his mom’s excited tone was adorable as well. But the Jersey Shore star wasn’t the only one to post a video of Greyson’s latest milestone!
In fact, Roger posted similar footage of his son playing with a color-coded toy. With red, yellow and blue balls, Greyson put each one into a hole before saying the colors and knocking them down with a hammer. When he did it again, his dad could be heard saying from behind the camera, “You’re a smart boy. You’re really coming along.” How sweet is that? He captioned the video, “The sky is the limit for this kid. Red, Yellow, Blue.” The father/son pair were clearly enjoying a fun night together while watching Tangled in PJs. We’re so glad Roger shared the milestone moment on social media.
The couple, who filed for divorce in September, share two kids together — Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2 — and JWoww recently opened up about their son’s autism diagnosis.
View this post on Instagram
The way he says Yellow💛 makes my heart explode
A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on
View this post on Instagram
The sky is the limit for this kid. Red, Yellow, Blue.
A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on