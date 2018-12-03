Jenna Dewan Flaunts Toned Legs In Low-Cut Orange Dress For Her 38th Birthday — See Pic

Jenna Dewan has set the bar really high for turning 38. The stunner showed off her long toned dancer legs in a sexy orange low-cut dress and we’ve got her hot birthday pic.

38 is now the new 28 based on how amazing Jenna Dewan looks. The beautiful dancer/actress’ birthday was Dec. 3 and she got so much love from her Instagram fans that she gave back in a big way. The mother of one posed in a stunning orange mini-dress that featured a plunging V-neckline and the wrap skirt’s hemline was at mid-thigh length, showing off how her dancer legs are absolute perfection. She went barefoot for the IG pic snapped insider her home while holding a giant balloon featuring a big pink face with a gold unicorn horn sticking out of it.

“Thank you guys for all of the birthday love. Love you” she captioned the pic, recognizing all of her fans who knew her big day was Dec. 3. In return they showered her with tons of sweet comments, letting her know how much she’s loved and appreciated. The pic was also a cute look inside her house, as she posted in her sunlit living room next to a table filled with photo books, a big-screen TV on the wall in the background and a comfy looking white sofa across from it.

Jenna didn’t just dress up in a hot outfit for her fans, as she was heading out to appear on the new E! late night talk show Busy Tonight hosted by her good pal Busy Phillips. Jenna apparently does hair, makeup and wardrobe at home before heading out on appearances, as she later posted a photo in the same exact look at the taping of the show. She mentioned in the caption how “lucky” she was to “spend the day with one of my favorite people.”

Once she’s done with the taping, hopefully Jenna’s boyfriend Steve Kazee had a romantic birthday dinner planned out. She’s been open about her romance with the Broadway star ever since filing for divorce from Channing Tatum in late October. The two announced their separation after nine-year of marriage in April, and have both happily moved on to new partners. While Jenna has been photographed putting on plenty of PDA with Steve, Channing has been gushing about his girlfriend Jessie J. The former couple still gets along though, happily co-parenting their five-year-old daughter Everly. They even got together to go trick or treating with their little girl for Halloween.