Jenelle Evans Blasts ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star Kailyn Lowry: I Won’t ‘Ever Trust Her Again’

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HL that she’s only on good terms with one of her co-stars and it isn’t Kailyn Lowry.

It looks like Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans, 26, and Kailyn Lowry, 26, are not going to be friends anytime soon. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Jenelle explained that she’s really only close with one of her co-stars and a lack of trust is the reason for her separation from Kailyn. “The only one I get along with is Bri (Briana DeJesus),” Jenelle told us. “I don’t talk to Kail and don’t think I would ever trust her again.”

Any fan of Jenelle and Kailyn’s popular reality show knows that the two haven’t been the best of friends for a while now so Jenelle’s latest revelation isn’t too surprising. They have both slammed each other for numerous things in the past, including the time Jenelle replied to a fan about Kailyn possibly questioning her sexuality. “Why is Kail always on your case? She need to worry about her sexuality and why she can’t keep a man,” a fan wrote to Jenelle on social media last month. “Maybe she’s confused about her sexuality,” Jenelle’s response read.

Despite the clear friction between the two, when rumors swirled that Jenelle was allegedly assaulted by her husband David Eason, who is no longer a part of the show, after a 911 call made by Jenelle was released, a source told EXCLUSIVELY told us that Kailyn was worried about her. “It’s no secret that Kailyn can’t stand Jenelle, but she’s still very worried about her and her poor innocent kids,” the source said back in Oct. “This is not the first time that there’s been talk about David and domestic violence. His ex had a restraining order against him, and the way Jenelle has totally isolated herself with him has gotten a lot of people frightened for her – even Kailyn.”