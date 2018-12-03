Jenelle Evans Slams Rumors Of Relationship Trouble With David Eason: ‘We Are Doing Great’

Jenelle Evans says David Eason is ‘the rock’ to their family, as rumors continue to spread that their relationship is on the rocks! But, Jenelle denied speculation that there’s trouble in paradise! She set the record straight with us!

Jenelle Evans, 26, and David Eason, are doing just fine! The tumultuous couple, who’ve been at the center of split rumors, is doing great, she tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! So, it’s simple, Jenelle says — “if you don’t like him, don’t follow him!” She reveals that they’re doing great. “We have been for a while. He’s my best friend,” Jenelle admits. “We do everything together and wouldn’t ever change that for the world. He’s our rock to our family.”

The Teen Mom OG star went on to explain why she thinks her husband gets a bad rep. “For the most part, it’s because of the way the tabloids make up stories about him that are untrue,” she says, adding that even his closest childhood friends get confused over the “hate” he gets online. “They don’t understand why people hate him so bad. We don’t understand either,” Jenelle admits.

As you may know, back in February, Eason was fired from Teen Mom OG after homophobic tweets surfaced under his name online. Therefore, Jenelle has not been filming with him, which has been difficult for the mother of three — daughter, Ensley, 21 months, and sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4. “I do miss him filming because it’s easier to get his opinion straight from the source rather than have me as the messenger this entire season,” she explains, adding that the situation is “super annoying!” Jenelle did note that despite the difficulties, there is nothing she can do about it.

As for what we can expect in upcoming episodes? — “A lot of me and my mom getting along,” she reveals. “We talk about issues in my life often and I’m not as closed off. I’m more open talking to her now.”