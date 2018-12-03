Part of being a great model is playing the part you’re given, and Gigi Hadid flawlessly transformed into Debbie Harry for the holiday issue of ‘W’ magazine — see the pics below.

Photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott had a vision for W magazine‘s holiday cover — transforming it-girl model Gigi Hadid into rock star Debbie Harry. The vision was Debbie in 1975, which was the brink of Blondie‘s mega success. According to the mag, Gigi studied photos of Debbie for inspiration. “I’ve always studied how models made pictures. It’s always been important to me to make a picture better. I can look at a shot and see where I fit into it, what I can add to the picture. I don’t want to be just another person on the page.” She continued, “I want people to see the new picture with me and one day remember it the way we remember these pictures of Debbie Harry…Iconic! What else is there?”

Gigi shows off icy platinum blonde locks for the shoot and rock and roll makeup. Her eyes are lined all the way around in black, and her lips were a natural “bitten” color. The Maybelline brand ambassador rocked their Eyestudio Master Precise All Day Liquid Eyeliner in Black, and Snapscara in Pitch Black for the sexy, smokey eye look. She wore a super sexy gold dress by Gucci, showing off her cleavage for one especially hot shot. In others, she wore clothes by Chanel and Alexandre Vauthier.

We love how Gigi can transform into a rock a roll icon, or any character she needs to play. On the other hand, she showed off a beachy, peachy glam look at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which aired on Dec. 2. She looks breathtaking for both!