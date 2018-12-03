George H.W. Bush: Heartbreaking Images From His Powerful Memorial & Funeral

America is in mourning. The body of George H. W. Bush will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol ahead of a touching funeral, so witness as the country says one last good-bye to its 41st president.

In the wake of George H. W. Bush’s death, America now prepares to bid farewell to one of its leaders. The one-term president, who died in his Houston home on Nov. 30 at age 94, will be given a proper send-off. In addition to lying in state within the U.S. Capitol rotunda, the 41st president will be given a funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., where current president Donald Trump will attend. Images of President Bush’s memorial have already captivated the hearts of voters across the country, specifically the image of Sully, George H. W.’s service dog, lying next to Bush’s flag-draped casket in Houston. The dog’s sadness mirrored many of the president’s supports that prepared to bid farewell.

Former president Bush’s body will arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where it will be transported to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, according to USA Today. After a short service, the public can begin to pay its respects at 7:30 PM local time. The body will lie in state on Dec. 4. The following day, Dec. 5, has been declared a day of mourning, and that is when a state funeral will be held for him at the Washington National Cathedral. Afterward, Bush’s body will be transported back to Texas. After lying in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, the late Bush Sr. will be buried in a family plot behind the Bush library complex in College Station, Texas. He will be interred next to his wife, Barbara Bush, who passed away earlier in the year.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend former president Bush’s state funeral. Other living presidents –- Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama –- are expected to attend. President Trump didn’t attend the funerals for former First Lady Barbara Bush or for Senator John McCain so this will be his first major appearance at a state funeral.

“Through his essential authenticity, disarming with, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to Public service,” Trump said in a statement following Bush’s death. “To be, in his words, ‘a thousand points of light,’ illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world.”