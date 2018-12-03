Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Sexy Black Leather Mini Dress At Versace Show — See Pics

Emily Ratajkowski totally turned heads when she strutted her stuff in a flattering black leather dress while walking the runway at the pre-fall 2019 Versace show in New York City on the night of Dec. 2.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, joined a plethora of gorgeous ladies when she walked the runway at the Versace pre-fall 2019 fashion show in New York City on Dec. 2. The beautiful model wore a sexy black one-strap leather dress that represented Donatella Versace‘s upcoming collection for her walk in the spotlight and she was definitely looking her best! With her long hair behind her shoulders and a serious facial expression, Emily proved she knew how to rock a runway with memorable talent.

Emily, who’s newly married to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31, has not only been busy walking runways, she’s also been promoting her swimsuit collection. The brunette recently took to Instagram to show off pics of herself posing in a new swimsuit from the line and she wasn’t afraid to flaunt her behind in the thong-style. She’s known for her body confidence so it’s no surprise that she often poses for revealing photos and they understandably always get major attention! As one of today’s top models on Instagram and beyond, it was only natural Emily decided to walk the Versace show.

In addition to Emily’s stunning Versace appearance, the fashion show brought out other amazing models, including Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber. They all wore eye-catching ensembles of blacks, browns, whites and golds from the Versace collection, including a t-shirt with the Versace logo on it and a leather jacket. Donatella also walked the runway and looked proud of what she accomplished with a smile on her face.

We love seeing Emily’s shining moments! We can’t wait to see what other shows she takes part in in the near future.