Dog The Bounty Hunter Reveals Wife Left Hospital Against Doctor’s Advice: ‘She Was Adamant’

Following the emergency surgery that discovered her throat cancer has returned, Beth Chapman, wife of Dog The Bounty Hunter, has returned home and is ‘more comfortable’ than ever.

“They say the cancer follows the path of least resistance, so it goes downward. Half of her lung was full of water,” Dog The Bounty Hunter, 65, told Us Weekly when giving an update about his wife, Beth Chapman, 51, following her emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 27. During the procedure, doctors discovered her throat cancer had returned. Despite the doctor’s wishes, Beth has now left the hospital to return home. “But, she’s much more comfortable now [that] she can breathe, but she just wanted to come back to Colorado, she loves it here,” said Dog.

“They told us they didn’t want her to leave the hospital, but she was adamant, she just wanted to be home,” Dog (real name Duane Chapman) said, adding that they’ll “have the test results [from a biopsy] coming in tomorrow.” He also said that Beth was “in a wheelchair to the plane and then a wheelchair on the other side” and that they were “met by friends when we landed who brought us home.”

“Beth slept for almost an entire day,” Dog said, “and she was more comfortable, then she got up and she was trying to do things around the house, trying to do laundry and wash the dishes, I said to her, ‘I’ve done all that, don’t worry.’ ” Though Beth seems to be taking this “bend in the road” in stride, Dog admitted that he was very nervous about what may happen next. “Yes, I’m nervous about the test results tomorrow,” he told Us. “It’s like you kinda know what’s gonna happen, but you’re hoping and praying it’s not.”

“This morning, there were 20 deer in the backyard,” Dog said about his wife’s return home. “They know when the cars come who it is, and we feed them so they come to the backyard. And I’ve never seen so many deer in the backyard, it’s like the animals know somehow and she loves the deer so much, and all the animals.”

Beth previously battled stage-2 throat cancer in 2017, undergoing a 13-hour operation to remove the cancerous disease. She was declared cancer-free, but a year later, she was hospitalized with breathing complications. The doctors removed a “lump in her throat twice the size of last time,” Dog said. Despite having to fight cancer again, Dog said his wife is “doing the best she can and remains incredibly strong.”