Diddy ‘Plays Both Roles,’ Driving Twins To School On 1st Day Back Since Kim Porter’s Death

Diddy’s daughters lost their mom Kim less than a month ago, and the rapper is trying to stand in the gap for D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 11. See what he had to say about single parenting.

Kim Porter tragically passed away on Nov. 15 at 46, leaving behind a large family — including the 11-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James she shared with Diddy, 49. After his ex’s death, Diddy has had to step up for his daughters, starting by driving them to school on Dec. 3. It was their first day back since their mother’s death, and he documented the major moment with a series of Instagram videos. In the first one, captioned “DAY 1,” he said, “Today the journey begins. Thank you for all of your prayers and support. I’m now part of the six a.m. crew. This is mommy slash daddy, daddy slash mommy checking in.” His twins could be seen in the backseat.

“This daddy mommy thing is beautiful,” he continued. “I love it. You just have to get up early in the morning, like real early, like early. You all hearing me say daddy slash mommy, all my single mothers they know what that is, even single fathers. Gotta step up and play both roles, the mothers do it all the time. Shoutout.” In addition to that, he also captioned each Insta story with a message about his late ex. “New day. New life new RESPONSIBILITIES. KIM I GOT THIS. Just like you taught me!” he wrote with a heart. “I was trained by the best. #kimporter.”

It’s amazing to see Diddy stepping up to fill the gap when his little girls need him the most — especially when he’s hurting himself! The rapper and Kim dated on and off for over ten years and had three kids together, so she was clearly a huge part of his life!

Here’s to hoping D’Lila Star and Jessie James’s first day back wasn’t too difficult. And that if Diddy documents their drives in the future, he pulls over before getting in front of the camera.