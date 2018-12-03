Sailor Brinkley-Cook Photographs Mom Christie Brinkley For ‘FN’ — See Gorgeous New Pics

Christie Brinkley and her two daughters have been named ‘FN’s Style Influencers of the Year, and now Sailor has revealed her aspirations of becoming a photographer, actually shooting her mom for the spread!

Footwear News‘ annual Achievement Awards issue dropped on Dec. 3, and the cover features Christie Brinkley, 64, and her two gorgeous daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 32, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 20. The ladies will receive the Style Influencer Award at the FN awards show on Tuesday, December 4 in New York City. Jack Brinkley Cook, Christie’s son, will present the award to his family! The issue features all three women on the cover, but inside, there are some gorgeous shots of Christie, which were taken by Sailor! It was Sailor’s first professional gig and of it, she said, “I always loved playing with people and who they are through photography. I’ve been taking photos my entire life.”

Christie told the magazine about her daughter’s styles. “With Alexa, she was always a girly girl. When she was little, she just wanted to wear dresses and big giant ribbons in her hair. And it carried through. Sailor is the opposite. She will find a couple of pieces she likes and wear them over and over. She’s much more practical and no muss, no fuss.” Christie said her love of fashion started when she was modeling in Paris at the age of 18. But these says, she chooses comfort most of the time. “I’m most comfortable in shoes flat and to the ground. I like to be able to move, but if I’m going to be photographed, I will suffer with the heels.”



Sailor photographing her mom Christie

(Credit: Photographed by Sailor Brinkley-Cook. Photo assistance from Andrew Morales.)

“My personal style is very comfortable,” echoed Sailor. “I have 10 pairs of Nike Air Force 1s that are in different colors. I love keeping it athletic in the shoes because if I can’t literally run, then I won’t wear it. My perfect outfit is a mixture of masculine and feminine. I like to have fun. I never wake up and think, ‘I want to wear this because I think it will make me look cool.’ I want to wear clothes that I feel represent me and how I am and how I act. That’s more important to me than any trend.”