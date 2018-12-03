See Pics
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Pack On PDA At Disneyland With His Son — Pics

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger proved their romance is still going strong when they happily took Chris’ six-year-old son Jack to Disneyland on Dec. 2 and got affectionate with each other throughout the trip.

Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, looked adorable when they took a trip to Disneyland together with Chris’ six-year-old son Jack on Dec. 2 and the couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Although they were also joined by friends, Chris and Katherine kept close by holding hands when they wandered the Happiest Place on Earth and little Jack followed suit by keeping a tight grasp on his dad’s other hand. The trio were dressed in casual outfits, with Chris and Katherine opting for denim and Jack, whom Chris shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, 42, opting for a t-shirt and shorts. SEE THE PICS OF CHRIS, KATHERINE & JACK HERE!

Chris, Katherine and Jack took full advantage of their Disneyland visit by going on many amazing rides, including Toy Story Midway Mania!, Pirates of the Caribbean and Thunder Mountain. They also enjoyed the incredible fireworks display and Jack showed off his enthusiasm by fist pumping as he gazed at the colorful sparkles.

It’s not too surprising that the trip seemed to be a big success. Chris and Katherine, who have been dating since have been spending a lot of quality time together lately and may even be thinking about getting engaged. Back in early Nov., a source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Chris was so smitten by Katherine and she’s everything he’s ever wanted. “Chris has fallen in love with Katherine and has told her that she is the last person he will ever kiss,” the source said. “They are without a doubt in the honeymoon phase of their relationship. She encompasses everything he wants in a partner. She’s beautiful, smart and caring and understands his humor.”